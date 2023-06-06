The Blue Jays reinstated Bassitt from the paternity list Tuesday.
Bassitt will return to the Blue Jays ahead of his next start Wednesday against the Astros. The 34-year-old righty has been solid this season with a 3.41 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and a 65:26 K:BB.
