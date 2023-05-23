Bassitt (5-3) allowed six runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk over 6.1 innings Monday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Rays.

Bassitt entered Monday on a three-start scoreless streak spanning 23 frames. He lost that quickly when the Rays plated three runs in the second inning. He gave up three home runs in the rough outing, including a solo shot to Luke Raley that knocked him out of the game, after giving up just two long balls over his previous eight starts. Bassitt still owns a strong 3.03 ERA with a 52:24 K:BB through 62.1 innings. His next start is projected to be in Minnesota this weekend.