Bassitt did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing four runs on two hits and four walks over five innings in a 10-8 loss against the Mariners. He struck out seven.

After back-to-back strikeouts to start the game, Bassitt walked two and hit a batter before surrendering a grand slam to Taylor Trammell. The right-hander was able to settle down after getting through the first and was in line for the win after four straight scoreless frames. Sunday's performance marked just the second time Bassitt failed to get through six innings and snapped a run of four straight outings with two or fewer earned runs. Bassitt's next start is tentatively scheduled versus the Pirates, who are tied for fourth in the MLB in runs per game (5.5).