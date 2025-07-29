Blue Jays' Chris Bassitt: Shelled early in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bassitt (11-5) took the loss against the Orioles on Monday, allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk with four strikeouts over 2.1 innings.
Bassitt was tagged for six runs over the second and third innings, including back-to-back homers in the second. The rough outing puts a damper on what was previously a strong July, as the veteran entered Monday having yielded just seven earned runs in 26.1 frames this month. He'll take a 4.24 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 121:30 K:BB across 123 innings into a home matchup with the Royals this weekend.
