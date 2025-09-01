Bassitt took a no-decision Monday against the Reds, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out six.

Monday represented Bassitt's first quality start since his Aug. 3 start against the Royals. The veteran right-hander has walked multiple batters in six consecutive outings, though he has fanned at least six in three straight appearances. Bassitt will take a 4.10 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 154:46 K:BB across 156 innings into his next outing, which is slated for this weekend on the road against a Yankees team with an .803 OPS since the beginning of August.