Bassitt (5-2) picked up the win in Friday's 3-0 victory over Atlanta, allowing two hits, two walks and two hit by pitches over nine shutout innings. He struck out eight.

The veteran right-hander rose to the occasion in a matchup with Atlanta ace Spencer Strider, retiring the first 13 batters he faced before Eddie Rosario doubled in the fifth inning -- only for the outfielder to get thrown out trying to steal third, as the visitors couldn't get a runner past second base all night. Bassitt's shutout was the second of his career, and the first by any Toronto pitcher since Mark Buehrle in 2015. Bassitt has won four straight decisions and will take a 3.49 ERA and 41:22 K:BB through 49 innings into his next outing, likely to come at home next week against the Yankees.