Bassitt didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Red Sox after allowing one run on five hits and one walk in 5.2 innings. He struck out five.
All of Bassitt's five hits allowed were singles, but the Red Sox managed to scratch a run across on an Alex Bregman knock in the sixth inning. Bassitt has been stingy with only two runs allowed over 18.1 innings to begin the season, boasting a microscopic 0.98 ERA to go with a 21:3 K:BB across three starts. The veteran right-hander will next face a tough test at home against Atlanta, which lines up for early next week.
