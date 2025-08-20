Bassitt (11-7) took the loss Wednesday against the Pirates, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out 10.

Bassitt got off to a rocky start, allowing two runs with two outs in the first inning. The veteran right-hander would settle down and blank Pittsburgh over his final 4.2 frames while matching a season-high with 10 strikeouts. However, Bassitt would ultimately wind up with the loss, as the Blue Jays failed to generate much offensively in a 2-1 defeat. Bassitt has gone five starts without a win while struggling to a 5.68 ERA in that span. Overall, he sports a 4.18 ERA with a 134 WHIP and 142 strikeouts across 144.1 innings this season.