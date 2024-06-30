Bassitt (7-6) earned the win over the Yankees on Saturday, allowing one unearned run on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over six innings.

Bassitt fired five scoreless innings before Anthony Volpe reached on an error in the sixth and came around to score on a single by Aaron Judge. He has now logged three consecutive quality starts and has not allowed more than three earned runs in an outing since April 26. The 35-year-old has lowered his ERA over two full runs since the conclusion of April and now owns a 3.24 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 91:37 K:BB over 97.1 innings this season. He lines up for a home matchup with the Astros next week.