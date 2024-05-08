Bassitt (3-5) earned the win Wednesday over the Phillies, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out six.

It was an impressive outing from Bassitt, as the right-hander limited a powerful Phillies offense to just three hits to snap a three-start losing streak. It's been an inconsistent start to the year for Bassitt though he seems to be rounding into form of late, delivering back-to-back quality starts. He lowered his ERA to 5.06 with a 1.55 WHIP and 40:20 K:BB across his first 42.2 innings this year. Bassitt's currently lined up for a road matchup against the Orioles in his next outing early next week.