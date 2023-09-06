Bassitt (14-7) allowed a run on seven hits and struck out seven over eight innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Athletics.

Bassitt and Ken Waldichuk engaged in a pitchers' duel for six innings before Toronto's bats found success against Oakland's bullpen. This was Bassitt's second eight-inning start in a row after he blanked the Nationals his last time out. The right-hander is now at a 3.69 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 158:52 K:BB through 173.1 innings over 29 starts this year. He'll look to carry some momentum into a more challenging home start versus the Rangers next week.