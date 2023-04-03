Bassitt (0-1) took the loss Sunday, allowing nine runs on 10 hits and zero walks over 3.1 innings against the Cardinals. He struck out zero.

Bassitt worked on his positioning on the rubber this spring, but his adjustments didn't pay off during his Blue Jays debut Sunday. The right-hander has been relatively effective with the Athletics and Mets over the last several seasons, but he posted a 5.60 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 17.2 innings over five appearances (four starts) during spring training this year. He projects to make his next start on the road against the Angels on Friday and will attempt to right the ship following a stretch of rough outings.