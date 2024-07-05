Bassitt (7-7) took the loss against Houston on Thursday, allowing four runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out three batters over five innings.

Bassitt got off to a terrible start in allowing six of the first seven batters he faced to reach base, resulting in three Astros runs. The veteran hurler bounced back to give up just one more run over the remainder of his five frames, but the first-inning damage was enough to send him to his seventh loss of the season. Bassitt had been rolling coming into Thursday, posting a 1.41 ERA across his previous five starts, and the four runs he yielded against Houston were his most since he gave up seven runs against the Dodgers on April 26. Bassitt's overall numbers this season have been pretty much in line with what fantasy managers have come to expect from him -- he has a 3.43 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 94:41 K:BB across 102.1 frames.