Bassitt (2-3) took the loss Sunday against the Padres after allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out four in 5.1 innings.

Bassitt allowed an unearned run off an error in the opening frame before Xander Bogaerts got a hold of one in the third. He battled into the sixth but would exit early after allowing a one-out walk and a single, with both runs eventually coming around to score. Bassitt mentioned after the game that he and about 20 other members of the Blue Jays are battling a sinus infection right now and he tried to fight through it as best he could, per Kyle Glaser, a current sports media professional at USC's School of Business. The 35-year-old now owns a 3.90 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 26:14 K:BB in 27.2 innings and lines up for a start against the Dodgers his next time out.