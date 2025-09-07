Bassitt (11-8) took the loss against the Yankees on Saturday, allowing two unearned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three batters over five innings.

A second-inning error helped the Yankees score the only two runs they managed against Bassitt. Though the righty hurler didn't allow any extra-base hits, that pair of unearned runs was enough to saddle him with the loss. Bassitt is now winless across his past eight starts, though he's allowed more than three runs only once during that span. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next start, which is lined up to come against Baltimore next week.