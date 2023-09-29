Bassitt (16-8) earned the win Thursday, allowing five hits and one walk over 7.2 scoreless innings in a 6-0 win over the Yankees. He struck out 12.

Bassitt closed out the 2023 regular season on a high note, blanking the Yankees over 7.2 frames. The 34-year-old tied his season high in strikeouts while lasting at least seven frames for the fourth time in six starts. Over that stretch (42.2 innings), Bassitt owns a 4-1 record with a 2.11 ERA and a 38:8 K:BB.