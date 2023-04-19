Bassitt (2-2) earned the win Tuesday over the Astros, allowing three hits and one walk over 6.1 scoreless innings. He struck out five.

Bassitt has shown remarkable improvement after a rough season debut recording his third consecutive quality start. The 34-year-old did not give up a hit until the fourth inning and proceeded to blank the Astros until he exited the game in the sixth inning. Bassitt has allowed only two earned runs while striking out at least five batters in each of his last three starts. He will bring a 5.40 ERA and 1.34 WHIP into his next start, scheduled for the upcoming series against the White Sox.