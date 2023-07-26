Bassitt allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out six over five innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Bassitt hadn't walked multiple batters in any of his first four outings in July, though his six strikeouts were his most in a start this month. The right-hander left the game in line for the win, but the Blue Jays' bullpen couldn't maintain the lead. Bassitt hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his last six appearances, and he's at a 3.91 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 118:41 K:BB through 126.2 innings this season. He's projected for a tough home start versus the Orioles next week.