Bassitt won't start Wednesday's game against the Orioles at Camden Yards, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Bassitt was slated to start Tuesday in Baltimore before the game was postponed due to inclement weather. Rather than pushing each member of their rotation back a day in the pitching schedule to accommodate the postponement, the Blue Jays will have Yusei Kikuchi take the hill on normal rest Wednesday. As Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca notes, Bassitt has been hit hard by left-handed batters this season, and the lefty Kikuchi may give Toronto a better chance at coming away with a win against a lefty-heavy Baltimore lineup. The Blue Jays haven't announced their rotation plans for this weekend's series with the Rays, but expect Bassitt to start at least one of those games rather than having his turn skipped entirely.