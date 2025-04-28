Bassitt (2-2) came away with the loss in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five over 5.2 innings.

Bassitt gave up a solo homer to Trent Grisham in the first at-bat of the first inning, but the former settled in keep the Yankees off the board over the next four frames. However, things fell apart in the sixth inning for Bassitt when he was tagged for three more runs, including a solo home run by Aaron Judge to open the frame. Bassitt allowed just two earned runs over his first four starts of the season, but he has given up eight runs over his last two outings and is up to a 2.62 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 39:7 K:BB across 34.1 innings. He's lined up to face the Guardians at home next weekend.