The Reds traded McElvain to the Blue Jays on Wednesday in exchange for Santiago Espinal.

McElvain split last season between Single-A and High-A ball, posting a 3.75 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 96 total innings. The 23-year-old right-hander will likely return to High-A to begin 2024, and it's unlikely he contributes to the big-league squad anytime soon.