Blue Jays' Chris Rowley: Called up from Buffalo
Rowley was called up by the Blue Jays on Saturday, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
With no need for a fifth starter until July 24, the Blue Jays decided to send Ryan Borucki packing and bring up a fresh arm in Rowley to help in relief. Rowley has had a decent enough season in terms of results at Triple-A Buffalo, but his 58:41 K:BB in 94 innings with the top affiliate suggests he will have a tough time sticking in the majors.
