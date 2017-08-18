Rowley allowed two runs on four hits and five walks while striking out three batters through five innings during Thursday's win over Tampa Bay. He didn't factor into the decision.

Rowley has now surrendered just three runs through 10.1 innings over his first two starts in the majors. His five walks were definitely concerning Thursday, and if he sticks in the rotation for another turn, he'll face the Rays again in his next start. Typically, that's not ideal for an inexperienced hurler. Additionally, Rowley's body of work is extremely limited after a 30-month stint in the U.S. Army interrupted his professional career. Outside of cavernous fantasy settings, it's probably wise to take a wait-and-see approach with Rowley.