Rowley had his contract selected and was recalled ahead of his upcoming start Saturday.

Rowley takes over the rotation spot of the injured Aaron Sanchez (finger) and will make his major-league debut when he starts against the Pirates on Saturday afternoon. The right-hander owns a solid 2.82 ERA over 10 games with Triple-A Buffalo this season (six starts) in addition to a 1.21 WHIP and a 41:15 K:BB. Nonetheless, Rowley may need to impress in the spot start if he wants to earn a more permanent promotion with the club.