Blue Jays' Chris Rowley: Optioned to Triple-A
Rowley was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.
Rowley was called up Saturday to make his season debut. He made two appearances over the weekend in Boston, allowing four runs (three earned) on two hits and a walk in a combined 0.2 innings. He'll head back to Buffalo to await his next opportunity.
