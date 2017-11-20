Blue Jays' Chris Rowley: Outrighted from 40-man roster
Rowley was outrighted from Toronto's 40-man roster Monday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
By outrighting Rowley from the 40-man roster, the Blue Jays opened up an additional spot that they can use to protect a player from the Rule 5 draft. Rowley pitched 18.2 innings over six games in the majors last season. In that time he allowed 14 runs on 10 walks and 24 hits, four of which were home runs.
