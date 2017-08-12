Blue Jays' Chris Rowley: Picks up win in big-league debut
Rowley (1-0) earned the win over the Pirates on Saturday. He gave up one run on five hits and one walk while striking out three over 5.1 innings.
He was behind in counts throughout much of the afternoon, but Rowley was able to battle back and beat a hot Pirates team in his major-league debut. Rowley induced 11 swinging strikes on just 75 total pitches. After two years away from the game, Rowley returned to affiliated baseball last season, and he's thrived at the upper levels of the minors this year. It's uncertain if he will make another start in the immediate future, but Rowley's success should put him near the top of the list for fill-in duty down the stretch.
