Rowley (1-1) took a loss in Tampa on Tuesday after giving up four runs on five hits and three walks in just 3.1 innings.

He managed to navigate his way around five walks en route to a two-run outing against the Rays last week, but it's hard to get by consistently when you're totaling more bases on balls than strikeouts. Rowley's sharp decline in bat-missing ability after being promoted from Double-A to Triple-A makes it unsurprising that he's having trouble early on in the majors, and the 27-year-old won't hold much (if any) fantasy relevance until he proves he can turn that trend around.