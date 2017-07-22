Smith was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.

Smith will return for his second stint with the big-league club this season, and he'll look to stick around longer this time around. He spent just two days with the Blue Jays near the end of June, making one appearance. The right-hander has posted a 4.43 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB in 19 appearances with Buffalo.