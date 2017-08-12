Smith was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Smith was expected to be replaced on the active roster by catcher Mike Ohlman following Russell Martin's oblique injury and that's exactly what occurred. The right-hander was recalled from the minors Thursday to provide bullpen depth, but more pressing matters appear to have interfered with the promotion. He'll likely return to serving as organizational depth with Triple-A Buffalo, where he owns a 4.26 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over 26.1 innings this year.