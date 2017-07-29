Blue Jays' Chris Smith: Optioned down to minors
Smith was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Smith pitched Friday, his second appearance in as many days, and the Blue Jays decided to swap him out for a fresh arm in Mike Bolsinger. Assuming Smith pitches well enough with Buffalo to maintain his spot on the 40-man, he should be back up to eat low-leverage innings no later than Sept. 1.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Chris Smith: Brought back to majors•
-
Blue Jays' Chris Smith: Heading back to minors•
-
Blue Jays' Chris Smith: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Chris Smith: Back from DL, sets sights on MLB•
-
Blue Jays' Chris Smith: Lands on minor-league DL•
-
Blue Jays' Chris Smith: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...