Smith was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Smith pitched Friday, his second appearance in as many days, and the Blue Jays decided to swap him out for a fresh arm in Mike Bolsinger. Assuming Smith pitches well enough with Buffalo to maintain his spot on the 40-man, he should be back up to eat low-leverage innings no later than Sept. 1.