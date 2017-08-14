Smith cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Smith compiled a 5.40 ERA and 1.60 WHIP through five major-league innings before being cast off the 40-man roster over the weekend. He'll head back to Buffalo -- where he owns a 4.26 ERA and 20:3 K:BB through 25.1 innings this season -- to continue to serve as organizational bullpen depth.