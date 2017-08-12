Smith is expected to be optioned Saturday to Triple-A Buffalo in order to make room for a backup catcher following Russell Martin's oblique injury Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With a pair of backup catchers already on the DL, Martin's injury leaves the club with no choice but to pick up a backstop for Saturday's affair with the Pirates. Add Chris Rowley, Saturday's starter, needing a spot on the 40-man roster and the Jays have themselves bending over backwards trying to make it all work. In the end, Smith will be the odd man out just two days after being recalled.