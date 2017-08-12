Blue Jays' Chris Smith: Packing for imminent return to minors
Smith is expected to be optioned Saturday to Triple-A Buffalo in order to make room for a backup catcher following Russell Martin's oblique injury Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
With a pair of backup catchers already on the DL, Martin's injury leaves the club with no choice but to pick up a backstop for Saturday's affair with the Pirates. Add Chris Rowley, Saturday's starter, needing a spot on the 40-man roster and the Jays have themselves bending over backwards trying to make it all work. In the end, Smith will be the odd man out just two days after being recalled.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Chris Smith: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Chris Smith: Optioned down to minors•
-
Blue Jays' Chris Smith: Brought back to majors•
-
Blue Jays' Chris Smith: Heading back to minors•
-
Blue Jays' Chris Smith: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Chris Smith: Back from DL, sets sights on MLB•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...