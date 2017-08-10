Blue Jays' Chris Smith: Recalled from Triple-A
Smith was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Smith was summoned back to the big-league bullpen to take the place of Taylor Cole, who was placed on the disabled list with a fractured toe. The 28-year-old owns a 5.40 ERA and 1.60 WHIP through five major-league innings this season, so he isn't expected to see anything other than low-leverage innings with the Blue Jays.
