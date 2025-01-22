The Blue Jays signed Bethancourt to a minor-league contract Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Bethancourt joins the competition to serve as Toronto's backup catcher behind starter Alejandro Kirk. The 33-year-old had an .814 OPS in 24 games for the Cubs in 2024 after the Marlins cut him loose, but between the two stops managed just a .608 OPS.