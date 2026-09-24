Van Eyk (0-2) took the loss in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles, giving up four runs on four hits over five innings. He struck out two without walking a batter.

The 28-year-old right-hander didn't pitch poorly in his first career start, but he got hit hard when Baltimore batters did make contact as three of the hits off Van Eyk went for extra bases, including a solo shot by Christian Encarnacion-Strand in the fourth inning. Van Eyk's first taste of the majors this season didn't go particularly well, as he sports a 5.40 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and meager 3:2 K:BB through five appearances and 11.2 innings for the Blue Jays.