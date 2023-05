Van Eyk (elbow) has struck out eight while allowing one earned run in seven innings across two rehab starts for Single-A Dunedin.

He should be nearing a return to High-A Vancouver. Van Eyk underwent Tommy John surgery in September of 2021. He has a chance to be a starting pitcher long term if he can throw more strikes than he did pre-injury (11 percent walk rate at High-A in 2021).