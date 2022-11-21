Van Eyk (elbow) is tracking toward being a full participant for the Blue Jays during spring training, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

The 24-year-old right-hander is nearing the finish line in his recovery from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in September 2021. Van Eyk will likely continue to ramp up the intensity of his throwing sessions this winter before reporting to the Blue Jays' spring camp in Florida in February. Expect the 2020 second-round pick to open the 2023 season at Double-A New Hampshire or High-A Vancouver.