Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Activated as expected
Buchholz (elbow) was activated from the 10-day injured list as expected Saturday ahead of his season debut against the Rays.
Buchholz signed late in February and needed a minor-league tuneup start before being ready to go. He impressed with a 2.01 ERA in 16 starts for the Diamondbacks last season but has been generally unpredictable over the course of his career. Over the last seven seasons, he has four years with an ERA of 4.56 or higher and three with an ERA of 3.26 or lower.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Scheduled to return Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Hit hard in rehab start•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Ramping up pitch count•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Building up pitch count•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Lands on IL•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Expected to open season on IL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 4
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...