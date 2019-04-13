Buchholz (elbow) was activated from the 10-day injured list as expected Saturday ahead of his season debut against the Rays.

Buchholz signed late in February and needed a minor-league tuneup start before being ready to go. He impressed with a 2.01 ERA in 16 starts for the Diamondbacks last season but has been generally unpredictable over the course of his career. Over the last seven seasons, he has four years with an ERA of 4.56 or higher and three with an ERA of 3.26 or lower.