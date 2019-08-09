Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Begins rehab assignment
Buchholz thew two innings in the Gulf Coast League on Friday and will throw again on Tuesday, Alexis Brudnicki of MLB.com reports.
He allowed one run on four hits and zero walks while recording zero strikeouts. Now that he is pitching in games, it seems possible that he could return before the end of the season. He will likely need more than a few rehab starts to get up to speed, however.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Throws bullpen session•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Ready for long toss•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Shifts to 60-day injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: MRI reveals Grade 2 strain•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Heads to injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Hoping to make next start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but...
-
Week 21 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...