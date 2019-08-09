Buchholz thew two innings in the Gulf Coast League on Friday and will throw again on Tuesday, Alexis Brudnicki of MLB.com reports.

He allowed one run on four hits and zero walks while recording zero strikeouts. Now that he is pitching in games, it seems possible that he could return before the end of the season. He will likely need more than a few rehab starts to get up to speed, however.

