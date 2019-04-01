Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Building up pitch count
Buchholz (elbow) will throw 60 pitches Tuesday and then 75 in his next session, which may take the form of a rehab start for Triple-A Buffalo, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Buchholz remains behind schedule after signing with the Blue Jays late in camp. He's being built up cautiously after his 2018 campaign ended in mid-September due to an elbow strain. If his next two outings proceed as planned, he could be on target to appear at some point during the Blue Jays' series against the Rays, which begins April 12.
