Buchholz (1-3) allowed two runs on three hits with five walks and three strikeouts across 5.2 innings while earning a victory against the Astros on Saturday.

It's been a tough season for the 35-year-old, as he missed three months with a shoulder injury, but Buchholz finally has his first win of the year. He pitched well in his last start, which was his first one since May, but he took a loss despite yielding just three hits. Buchholz owns a 3.08 ERA in two outings since his return from the shoulder ailment, and is 1-3 with a 5.45 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 18 strikeouts in 36.1 innings this season. He is scheduled to pitch next at the Rays on Friday.