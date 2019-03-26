Buchholz (elbow) is expected to open the season on the injured list, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

This was expected, as Buchholz is slightly behind schedule after linking up with the Blue Jays in the middle of spring training. The veteran right-hander is scheduled to get up to speed with a few more minor-league appearances before joining the big club in early April.

