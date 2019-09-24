Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Gives up six runs
Bucholz gave up six runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four through four innings in a no-decision against the Orioles on Monday.
Bucholz was hit hard, allowing three home runs including two in the fifth inning. The 35-year-old has a 1-5 record with a 6.83 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 11 starts this season. Bucholz is scheduled to make his next start Sunday against the Rays at Rogers Centre.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Hit hard by Orioles•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Struggles in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Pitches fairly well in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Earns first win of 2019•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Whiffs three in quality start•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Reinstated from IL ahead of start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...