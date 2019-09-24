Bucholz gave up six runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four through four innings in a no-decision against the Orioles on Monday.

Bucholz was hit hard, allowing three home runs including two in the fifth inning. The 35-year-old has a 1-5 record with a 6.83 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 11 starts this season. Bucholz is scheduled to make his next start Sunday against the Rays at Rogers Centre.