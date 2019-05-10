Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Heads to injured list
Buchholz was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with shoulder inflammation, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Buchholz was scratched from Friday's start and said he hoped to miss only one start, but will instead take a trip to the IL. The veteran right-hander has a 6.57 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB through 24.2 innings this season, though it remains unclear how long the shoulder has been as issue. Daniel Hudson will start in his place Friday in what should be a bullpen game.
