Buchholz allowed seven earned runs on 10 hits and no walks while striking out four across 3.2 innings Wednesday against the Orioles. He did not factor into the decision.

Buchholz was tattooed for six extra-base hits in his short outing, including two home runs. Prior to this start, he had worked fairly effectively, allowing 11 earned runs across 21.2 innings spanning his last four starts. Still, his 6.48 ERA and 1.48 WHIP across 50 innings this season indicate that he's had trouble putting together quality outings on a consistent basis. Buchholz is likely to draw a rematch against the Orioles in his next outing, currently projected to come on Monday.