Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Hit hard in rehab start
Buchholz (elbow) gave up five runs (three earned) on four hits -- all of them home runs -- over five innings while striking out five in Sunday's rehab start for Triple-A Buffalo.
The closest thing to a big name among the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hitters who took the veteran right-hander deep was Ryan Lavarnway, who has a .326 SLG in 390 career big-league at-bats. This wasn't exactly the kind of performance Buchholz was hoping for, but he got stretched out to 70 pitches (48 strikes) and appears close to joining the Toronto rotation. If the organization decides he needs one more rehab start, he'd be on target for a 2019 debut sometime during the Jays' seven-game road trip, which begins April 15.
