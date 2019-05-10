Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Hopeful for next start
Buchholz is dealing with a lat strain but hopes to miss only one start, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Buchholz was scratched from Friday's start against the White Sox due to the issue, but early indications are that it isn't a serious issue. The veteran right-hander's status for his next turn through the rotation should receive some additional clarity within a few days. Daniel Hudson will start for the Blue Jays on Friday in what appears to be a bullpen game.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Scratched with injury•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Hit hard in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: No-decision in Anaheim•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Stumbles late in start•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Walks three in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Pitches six strong frames•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy or Sell edition
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we break down interesting pitching performances from...