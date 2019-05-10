Buchholz is dealing with a lat strain but hopes to miss only one start, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Buchholz was scratched from Friday's start against the White Sox due to the issue, but early indications are that it isn't a serious issue. The veteran right-hander's status for his next turn through the rotation should receive some additional clarity within a few days. Daniel Hudson will start for the Blue Jays on Friday in what appears to be a bullpen game.