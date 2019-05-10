Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Hoping to make next start
Buchholz is dealing with a lat strain but hopes to miss only one start, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Buchholz was scratched from Friday's start against the White Sox due to the issue, but early indications are that it isn't serious. The veteran right-hander's status for his next turn through the rotation should receive some additional clarity within a few days. Daniel Hudson will start for the Blue Jays on Friday in what appears to be a bullpen game.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Heads to injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Scratched with injury•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Hit hard in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: No-decision in Anaheim•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Stumbles late in start•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Walks three in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...