The Blue Jays placed Buchholz (elbow) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Buchholz signed with the Blue Jays shortly after camp began and wasn't able to build up his arm in time to make any starts during the Grapefruit League slate, so he'll remain at extended spring training to begin the campaign. The right-hander upped his pitch count to 45 while facing minor-league hitters Wednesday and will likely need to push to 75 pitches before Toronto is ready to bring him back in a starting role. Assuming he hits no snags in his recovery from the right flexor strain, Buchholz could be an option for the rotation by mid-April.

